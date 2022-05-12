Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Declines By 92.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 54.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

