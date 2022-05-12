Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Declines By 95.1%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the April 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

POYYF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 226,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,737. Polymetal International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

