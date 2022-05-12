Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declines By 80.1%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSAIY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 220,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.