Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Drops By 82.8%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

