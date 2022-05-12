Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Increases By 200.0%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IRMTF remained flat at $$20.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Information Services has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRMTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

