Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Increases By 200.0%

May 12th, 2022

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IRMTF remained flat at $$20.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Information Services has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRMTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Information Services (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

