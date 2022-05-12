Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Grows By 600.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.68) to €19.40 ($20.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €20.00 ($21.05) to €19.00 ($20.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

