Short Interest in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Drops By 94.7%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HWKZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,017. Hawks Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,845,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,085,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $19,186,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

