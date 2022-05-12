Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Declines By 79.1%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

HTLZF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 3,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,426. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

