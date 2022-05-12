Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 236.8%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $54.63 on Thursday. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

