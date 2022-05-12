Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Declines By 65.4%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the April 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enel Américas by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,795. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Enel Américas ( NYSE:ENIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

