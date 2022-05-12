Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Declines By 96.2%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $$80.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Covivio has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Get Covivio alerts:

About Covivio (Get Rating)

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.