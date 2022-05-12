Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Declines By 96.2%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $$80.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Covivio has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.
About Covivio (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covivio (GSEFF)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.