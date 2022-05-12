Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Declines By 82.6%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($75.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

COVTY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 54,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

