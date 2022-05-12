Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Drops By 83.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the April 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BACHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,209. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.41%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

