Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
QFI stock opened at GBX 1.97 ($0.02) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.96 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company has a market capitalization of £27.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.25.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)
