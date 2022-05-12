Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$431.07 and last traded at C$420.70. 71,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 328,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$414.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$719.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,252.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

