Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.03

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.03 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shizuoka Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

