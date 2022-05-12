Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 265,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

