Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.10. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 17,742 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

