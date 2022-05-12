Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 11.8% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 141,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,784,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Senseonics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,008 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

