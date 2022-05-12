Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Semrush alerts:

SEMR stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.