Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.40

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 1139699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

