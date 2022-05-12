Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.30

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.66 ($0.08), with a volume of 8970977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.19. The company has a market cap of £276.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

In other news, insider John Murray acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,260.51).

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

