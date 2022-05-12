Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.30

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.66 ($0.08), with a volume of 8970977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.19. The company has a market cap of £276.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
Featured Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.