Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.09. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

