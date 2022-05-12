Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,317,948 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

