Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $223.41 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.39 and its 200 day moving average is $231.42. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

