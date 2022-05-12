Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.