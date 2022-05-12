Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

