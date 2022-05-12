Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $137.02 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

