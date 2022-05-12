Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

