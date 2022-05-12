Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

SYNA opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

