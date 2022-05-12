Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -788.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.80. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

