Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$207.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$176.12. 190,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$156.61 and a 12 month high of C$190.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.54. The company has a market cap of C$31.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.4700011 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.