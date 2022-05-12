Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 243,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,092,011 shares.The stock last traded at $46.97 and had previously closed at $48.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

