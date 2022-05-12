Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.41. 245,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,462. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

