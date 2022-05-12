Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.57

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 3314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.