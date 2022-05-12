Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,767 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.77. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

