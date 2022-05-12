Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.68) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.36 ($7.75).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.40 ($5.68) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a one year high of €16.74 ($17.62). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.52.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

