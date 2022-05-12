Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SISXF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. Savaria has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

