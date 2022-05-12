Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.98

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 106900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 991,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 879,829 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 694,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 469,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

