Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.76

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 6579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,511,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.