Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

