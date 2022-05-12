SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.58) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

ETR:SFQ opened at €7.59 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($7.11) and a 1 year high of €14.20 ($14.95). The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.84 and a 200-day moving average of €10.49. The stock has a market cap of $344.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

