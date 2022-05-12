RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. RumbleON updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

