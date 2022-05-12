Rubies Market Cap Hits $141,528.29 (RBIES)

Rubies (RBIES) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $141,528.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00102555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00284759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.