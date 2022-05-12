Royal Bank of Canada Trims Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Target Price to C$175.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$213.69.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$130.19 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$127.24 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$153.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$167.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,367.09.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

