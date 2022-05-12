Royal Bank of Canada Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.84.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

