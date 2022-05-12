Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

PBA opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

