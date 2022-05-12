Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $32.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Fiverr International stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $5,141,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

