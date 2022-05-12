Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$63.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
TSE SII opened at C$46.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.36. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$41.72 and a 1-year high of C$71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.86%.
About Sprott (Get Rating)
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
