Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $272.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Shares of CI opened at $260.20 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $269.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

